To help control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Leech Lake Gaming has announced that Cedar Lakes, Northern Lights, White Oak and Shingobee on the Bay casinos and hotels are temporarily closed, with an anticipated reopening on April 2.
“Leech Lake Gaming is committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety for our guests and employees,” the announcement stated.
For more information, contact the Call Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at (844) 554-2646, or check Facebook for updates on Casino operations.
