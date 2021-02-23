ST. PAUL — As hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases decline and Minnesota makes progress vaccinating educators, Gov. Tim Walz updated Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan to allow more middle and high school students to return the classroom.
All middle and high school students began returning to the classroom for hybrid or in-person learning Monday. Gov. Walz expects all schools to offer their students some form of in-person learning by March 8.
“It’s time for students to be back in the classroom,” Governor Walz said. “We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic. Our progress means we can get more students safely back into classrooms. As a parent and former teacher, I know how critical this step is for the economic security, well-being, and mental health of our kids and their families.”
Minnesota has made significant progress getting vaccines into Minnesotans’ arms, surpassing 940,000 doses administered to over 695,000 people. Nearly 25 percent of teachers and 40 percent of seniors have been vaccinated — numbers that are growing every day. The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is now below five percent. Hospitalizations are also steadily declining.
The State of Minnesota has prioritized vaccines and COVID-19 testing for school staff. Next week, educators will have access to more than 18,000 vaccine doses at state vaccine sites and more through other providers — a significant weekly increase. On Jan. 4, the state began its first-in-the-nation testing program in which testing supplies are delivered every two weeks directly from the state warehouse to each school district at no cost to staff or schools. Since then, more than 96 percent of Minnesota’s school districts have signed up to participate. Forty-one percent of nonpublic schools and two out of four tribal schools are also participating.
Districts and charter schools that are already operating in-person or hybrid learning or have publicly announced a plan to transition to in-person or hybrid learning may continue with their plans. Families who do not feel comfortable sending their students for in-person or hybrid learning may still choose a distance learning option for their student. As always, school leaders are expected to meet with their internal incident command teams and seek input from their school communities before announcing plans to transition learning models.
In December, Gov. Walz updated the Safe Learning Plan to allow every elementary school across the state to operate in person as long as they are able to implement additional mitigation strategies, which include a strong recommendation for staff to wear face shields and masks together and offering no-cost regular COVID-19 testing for school staff. Middle and high schools will be required to implement similar health and safety strategies, including updated physical distancing requirements. Safe in-person learning is a public health imperative, and the state has learned more about how to reduce the potential for spread in schools.
“As Deputy Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, I am excited we are bringing even more students back into the classroom, but as a mom of a senior and sophomore in high school I am thrilled,” said Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller. “I’ve seen first-hand how this virus has robbed students of the special moments and milestones they have looked forward to their entire academic careers. Giving every Minnesota student an opportunity for some in-person learning is such a boost for our students’ academic progress as well as their mental health and well-being.”
In addition to the new health and safety protocols, students and families who are learning in person, in a hybrid learning model, or participating in sports and activities are strongly encouraged to receive a COVID-19 test every two weeks. Families can find locations for free COVID testing on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.