The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose from 576 last week to 1,069 as of Tuesday morning.
So far 34 people have died while 120 others are hospitalized including 64 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 549.
Of the nearly 29,260 people tested, those that were confirmed are in 64 counties. Cass County jumped from one case, that was confirmed March 23, to three cases.
Beltrami County has six cases, Itasca County remains the same with two cases and Crow Wing County jumped to nine cases. Hubbard and Wadena counties are two of 23 counties without a confirmed case.
Hennepin County has the most confirmed cases with 310.
The age range is 4 months to 104 years.
What you can do to prepare, if you or a family member gets ill, or if your community experiences spread of COVID-19.
Continue these activities
• People who are 65 and older, or people of any age who have underlying medical conditions should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel.
• Practice personal protective measures (e.g., keep social distance when in public and wash hands frequently, especially when in public spaces).
• Know where to find local information on COVID-19 and local trends of COVID-19 cases.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Call your health care provider’s office before you go in.
• Limit movement in the community.
• Limit visitors.
• Know what additional measures people at high risk and who are vulnerable should take.
• Implement personal protective measures (e.g., stay home when sick, hand-washing, respiratory etiquette, clean frequently touched surfaces daily).
• Consider getting a two-week supply of prescription and over the counter medications, food and other essentials to keep at home. Know how to get food delivered if possible.
