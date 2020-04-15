Limited testing throughout Minnesota has made it impossible to determine the exact amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Tuesday morning there were only four cases confirmed in Cass County and still zero in Hubbard County, but because of a lack of laboratory testing materials, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) believe there are more cases in Minnesota than reported, and that the virus is circulating in communities. It is imperative to follow the stay at home order to keep our community safe.
The MDH has adjusted the testing criteria in the state. Testing now focuses on the highest priority specimens, including hospitalized patients, health care workers and those in congregate living settings such as long-term care facilities.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose from 1,069 last week to 1,650 as of Tuesday morning. So far 70 people have died while 157 others are hospitalized including 74 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 842.
So far 38,427 people have been tested with 28,986 completed tests coming from external laboratories. Of the 87 counties in Minnesota, all but 17 have a confirmed case. The age range is 4 months to 104 years.
Hennepin County has the most confirmed cases with 557 and 34 deaths.
Continue these activities
• People who are 65 and older, or people of any age who have underlying medical conditions should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel.
• Practice personal protective measures (e.g., keep social distance when in public and wash hands frequently, especially when in public spaces).
• Know where to find local information on COVID-19 and local trends of COVID-19 cases.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Call your health care provider’s office before you go in.
• Limit movement in the community.
• Limit visitors.
• Know what additional measures people at high risk and who are vulnerable should take.
• Implement personal protective measures (e.g., stay home when sick, hand-washing, respiratory etiquette, clean frequently touched surfaces daily).
