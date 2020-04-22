As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the globe, Minnesota’s health care professionals are competing with other states and countries for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical care supplies like ventilators.
Monday afternoon Gov. Tim Walz shared updates on his administration’s work to leverage public-private partnerships to ensure that when the COVID-19 surge hits Minnesota, the state has the PPE and medical supplies needed to save as many lives as possible.
Minnesota companies have offered support to get scarce medical supplies necessary to protect front line health care workers. Companies like CH Robinson, Toro, Patterson, Woodchuck USA, Wintergreen, 3M and Mayo have all stepped up.
Limited testing continues throughout Minnesota so not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested. As of Tuesday morning the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose from 1,650 last week to 2,470. So far 143 people have died while 237 others are hospitalized including 126 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 1,202.
The number of completed tests sits at 46,850 with 36,680 completed tests coming from external laboratories. Of the 87 counties in Minnesota, all but 10 have a confirmed case. The age range is 4 months to 104 years.
There are still only four cases confirmed in Cass County and zero in Hubbard County, but because of a lack of laboratory testing materials, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) believe there are more cases in Minnesota than reported, and that the virus is circulating in communities. It is imperative to follow the stay at home order to keep our community safe.
Hennepin County still has the most confirmed cases with 975 and 80 deaths.
