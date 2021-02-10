Minnesotans will have expanded access to COVID-19 vaccinations through pharmacies across the state this week, as the state participates in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Gov. Tim Walz is reallocating vaccine doses not scheduled for use to retail pharmacies. Walmart and Thrifty White are participating in the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and will be administering more than 16,000 doses at locations across the state to vaccinate adults 65 years of age and older.
Last Friday Cass County Public Health officials began vaccinating teachers and other staff at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. About 40 people received the first dose with more schedule to receive the vaccine this week.
In a report sent out Monday, the number of cases from Jan. 25-Feb. 7 dropped from 42 to 26. The current 14-day case rate fell to 8.96.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 6,302 with Cass County still at 24. The total number of positive cases in Cass County is 2,077.
The number of deaths in Hubbard County is 39, while the number of cases is 1,507. The 14-day case rate is 22.48.
Beltrami has 3,008 cases and 48 deaths, Crow Wing County has 4,928 cases and 80 deaths, and Itasca County has 2,920 cases and 45 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 468,682 with 454,290 no longer isolated. There were 24 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 17 Thursday, 22 Friday, 17 Saturday, 10 Sunday and three Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 36,988 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 164 with 14 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.