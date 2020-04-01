The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) supports the efforts of all students, staff and communities in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and will continue the suspension of all fine arts and athletic activities until the Governor of Minnesota has lifted his school closure declaration.
The goal of the MSHSL is to be responsive to member schools and keep future participation options open for the spring activity season.
These include:
• All participation in MSHSL spring activities at all member schools is suspended.
• Participation includes, but is not limited to, competitions, training, practices, scrimmages, and contests.
Pending a reopening of schools by the Governor, return to participation protocols will be determined and communicated by the MSHSL Board and MSHSL staff.
No decisions regarding the cancellation of spring activities have been made at this time.
The suspension of participation includes fine arts activities and athletics and the following events remain suspended indefinitely:
• Speech Section and State Tournaments
• Music Contests
• Visual Arts Competitions and State Festival
• MSHSL State Robotics Tournament
• MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available and as decisions are made.
