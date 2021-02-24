Minnesota has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, a tool that helps all Minnesotans find out when, where and how to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The tool is the latest step the state has taken for vaccination strategy for Minnesotans no matter where they live and to connect them to vaccine opportunities.
“We still have a frustratingly limited vaccine supply from the federal government, but every Minnesotan should know their chance to get a vaccine will come. We are connecting them directly to that process,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “We need to make it as easy as possible for every Minnesotan to get the vaccine when it’s their turn — no matter where they live and no matter their personal circumstances. The options we’re providing will help make that happen.”
Minnesotans who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, regardless of their current vaccine eligibility status. There will be no cost and no restricted time period for signing up.
Minnesotans can sign up at mn.gov/vaccineconnector or call (833) 431-2053 for assistance in signing up over the phone. Translation is available by phone in all languages.
In a report sent out by Cass County Public Health Monday afternoon, the number of cases over a two-week period sits at 25, with the case rate going up slightly to 8.61.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 6,433 with Cass County remaining at 24. The total number of positive cases in Cass County rose to 2,105.
The number of deaths in Hubbard County jumped up one to 40, while the number of cases is 1,533. The 14-day case rate went down to 19.72.
Beltrami has 3,079 cases and 49 deaths, Crow Wing County has 5,016 cases and 80 deaths, and Itasca County has 3,024 cases and 45 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 479,591 with 466,311 no longer isolated. There were 10 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 14 Thursday, eight Friday, 11 Saturday, nine Sunday and one Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 37,481 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 115 with 24 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.