ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and MNsure announced a 30-day special enrollment period (SEP) for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance in response to the potential growth of COVID-19 cases.
This SEP, which began Monday and runs through April 21, will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure.org
“Every Minnesotan deserves access to health coverage during this uncertain time,” said Governor Tim Walz. “This critical action will help ensure Minnesotans can receive the care they need during the COVID-19 crisis. I want to thank MNsure and the health plans for stepping up. Everyone is doing their part.”
“As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed throughout the state, we want to make sure every Minnesotan has the security of health insurance to ensure they can get the care they need if they contract this serious illness,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Uninsured Minnesotans can come to MNsure.org to sign up for coverage.”
Governor Walz recently declared a peacetime emergency in response to the pandemic and stressed the importance of all Minnesotans taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals seeking coverage can visit MNsure.org to complete an application and enroll in coverage. Plans selected by April 21 will have a retroactive coverage start date beginning April 1.
Help is available:
• MNsure has a statewide network of expert assisters who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll, free of charge.
• MNsure’s online help tools can be used to access frequently requested services.
• The MNsure Contact Center is open between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday at (855) 366-7873.
If Minnesotans have lost health insurance through their employer, they may also be eligible for a special enrollment period through MNsure. Specific details, verifications and key dates are available on MNsure.org. Coverage would start the first day of the month following the date the plan was selected, but not before other qualifying health coverage ends.
Minnesotans who experience another qualifying event (such as marriage, birth of a child or a move) are also eligible to shop for coverage. Those who qualify for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare or are a member of a federally recognized American Indian tribe can sign up at any time year round on MNsure.org
Minnesotans with questions about COVID-19 should refer to the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control for the most current information on the status of the virus in Minnesota and recommendations for preparedness planning.
