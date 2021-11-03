According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota ranks third in the country for percentage of fully vaccinated adults with COVID-19 booster doses.
Since the booster became available, 10.8 percent of fully vaccinated adults have received the booster.
Gov. Tim Walz, former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm received their COVID-19 vaccine boosters last week. In March, Gov. Walz received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside Pawlenty in a bipartisan effort to encourage Minnesotans to roll up their sleeves and get their shot.
“Minnesotans understand that following the science and ensuring they’re best protected against COVID-19 is how we will curb the spread of this deadly virus,” said Gov. Walz. “Today I got my booster shot to maximize my level of protection and I encourage all eligible Minnesotans to do the same. You can get your Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson booster dose from a pharmacy, clinic, or provider near you.”
Gov. Walz announced last Friday that first dose vaccinations are up nearly 40 percent among Minnesotans 12-17 years old in just one week since the launch of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign.
The state launched the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign to help drive up vaccination in the youth population, an age group that currently has the lowest vaccination rate. The first week of the campaign, more than 2,200 Minnesotans 12-17 got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, compared to just 1,600 the week before.
Statewide organizations representing children’s health and education advocates across Minnesota are welcoming Gov. Walz’s plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11.
The administration did extensive outreach to communities before developing their plan and today announced that it has mobilized a diverse network of more than 1,100 providers to offer a variety of locations and experiences for children to get their shots, including pharmacies, health care systems, clinics, local public health and tribal health agencies, school clinics, and state-run community clinics.
While the number of vaccinations continues rise, so do the number of confirmed cases in many of the northern Minnesota counties. The number of COVID-19 cases in Cass and Hubbard counties have not gone up this past week as drastically as they had in early October, but they are still high.
Hubbard County currently has 365 confirmed cases in the month of October. The positivity rate from Oct. 6-19 is 19.3 percent.
In Cass County, the number of cases dropped from 365 cases to 197 from Oct. 14-27, which is a case rate of 66.15.
The total number of confirmed positive cases in Cass County is 4,026 with 47 deaths, and 2,649 in Hubbard with 46 deaths.
The number of deaths in Minnesota is 8,559, which jumped 110 from last week.
Beltrami County has 5,452 cases and 83 deaths, Crow Wing County has 9,057 cases and 112 deaths, and Itasca County has 6,166 cases and 87 deaths.
