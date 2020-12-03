ST. PAUL — In the week since Minnesota announced the COVID-19 exposure app COVIDaware MN, more than 230,000 Minnesotans have downloaded it.
Within two days of the app’s Nov. 23 launch, it reached the No. 3 most popular utilities app in the iPhone App Store.
“Every community is safer when we collectively take steps to care for each other during this pandemic,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Strong adoption of this important tool will make sure Minnesotans have as much information about potential exposure as possible so they can help protect the people around them, even those they don’t know.”
Continued growth and adoption is expected as COVIDaware MN’s partners encourage Minnesotans to use the exposure notification technology. Google will send push notifications to Android users to let them know that Minnesota has an exposure notification app available for them to download.
COVIDaware MN has strong support throughout the state, and works best when local organizations lead adoption for their communities. Eight universities and colleges are partnering with Minnesota to encourage adoption of COVIDaware MN, and many more are conducting outreach to their communities. Alongside partnerships with higher education institutions, Minnesota is working with health organizations and trusted faith community partners to encourage the adoption of COVIDaware MN.
Minnesotans can learn more about the app on the COVIDaware MN website, and download it today from the Google Play or App Store.
