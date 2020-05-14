Due to the COVID-19 virus, Longville’s popular Music in the Park summer concert series has been cancelled.

The concerts, held on the park-like grounds of Salem Lutheran Church in Longville, will resume in 2021.

The Music in the Park Committee made this decision in order to do what is best for the community, volunteers and the performers and to help to stop the spread of the virus.

The concert series is a community outreach activity of Salem Lutheran Church and is supported by the Longville Area Community Choir. It is funded in part with grants from the Blandin Foundation, Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Longville Foundation and Lake Country Power.

