Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) has been forced to cancel its 2020 Music Festival, scheduled for July 24-25 in Hackensack.
“It is with sad hearts that we must announce the cancellation of our 2020 music festival,” the NAC announced on its website and Facebook page. “We are so grateful for the ongoing support and excitement shown by our community for Josh Duffee and his Big Band, who have brought us quality, big city entertainment at small town prices since 2015.”
The decision was based on the uncertainty of when society will be allowed to return to normal in this area and out of concern for the safety of audience members, volunteers and entertainers. The NAC looks forward to having Josh Duffee and his Big Band return for the 2021 Music Festival and will share details as soon as they are available.
At this time, the NAC is still planning to hold its 25th annual Art and Book Festival Aug. 8 in Hackensack, pending further information from the state of Minnesota. Updates will be made available on the NAC’s Facebook page and the website, www.northwoodsartscouncil.org.
The mission of the Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) is to provide education, arts, enrichment and economic development in north central Minnesota via visual, performing and literary arts.
