The number of COVID-19 cases across Minnesota and nearly every other state in the nation has drastically increased over the last couple of weeks.
Numbers provided by Cass County Public Health show that the county now has 507 positive cases — a jump from 396 last week. The county’s 14-day case rate is 56.85 with 165 cases in the current 14-day case rate.
A graph provided by Cass County Public Health outlines positive cases from Oct. 19-Nov. 1 by zip codes. Walker has 38 cases, Pillager 23, Remer 17, Cass Lake 12, Pine River 11, Backus and Lake Shore nine each, and Hackensack eight.
Forty-seven new cases are under the age of 50 with only six school-age children.
Hubbard County cases jumped from 410 last week to 534 this week with five confirmed deaths. In other area counties, Beltrami has 1,033 cases and 11 deaths, Crow Wing County 1,397 cases with 22 deaths and Itasca County has 896 cases and 17 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota sits at 157,096. The death toll is at 2,499, an increase of 131 from last week.
There were 32 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 18 Thursday, 20 Friday, 18 Saturday, nine Sunday and 15 Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 15,022 are health care workers. The number of people hospitalized over the last week is 263 with 56 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
