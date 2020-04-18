BEMIDJI — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Paul Bunyan Communications Cooperative Celebration scheduled for May 20 has been canceled.
“While it is unfortunate to cancel our community celebration, like so many others we recognize the importance of putting the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, cooperative members, and employees first. At the same time, we see unprecedented demands right now on the critically important work of area food shelves. To do our part to help, we’re making a special contribution of $100,000 to our area food shelves” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and general manager.
“As a cooperative, our mission statement spells out our commitment to the communities we serve. While we’re disappointed to have to cancel our event, the Board of Directors and employees of Paul Bunyan Communications hope this contribution helps those that need it most” added Board President Randy Frisk.
The local food shelves supported by the cooperative include:
Walker Food Shelf
Trinity Lutheran Food Shelf of Laporte
Cass Lake Food Shelf
Hubbard County Food Shelf-Park Rapids
Bemidji Area Food Shelf
The Food Shelf of Second Harvest in Grand Rapids
Red Lake Nation
Deer River Area Food Shelf
Northome Area Food Shelf
Falls Hunger Coalition of International Falls
Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Nashwauk
Northern Itasca Food Shelf of Bigfork
“We’re very proud of the Cooperative Celebration and grateful to everyone that helps us put on or attends the event. It started as our 50th anniversary celebration in 2002 so this would have been the 19th annual event. We look forward to when we can get together again,” added Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing supervisor.
