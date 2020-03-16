Until further notice, Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, will be closed to the public with the exceptions of scheduled appointments for boarding, grooming, adoption and surrender/stray drop-off.
“The cleanliness of our facility has always been of utmost importance for the health and well-being of our staff and the pets in our care and we are being proactive on maintaining that standard,” said Marketing Specialist Kaitlyn Yutrzenka. “While our shelter is a wonderful place for people to interact with animals, we are taking as many precautions as possible and focusing on the safety and security of our employees, volunteers, and the animals that require us to be healthy and available. With the State of Minnesota’s mandate to close all schools by Wednesday, we want to emphasize the importance of social distancing and avoiding visits to our shelter.
“We respectfully ask that you do not visit us if you are sick, coughing, sneezing, or feverish; if you’re showing symptoms of illness, you will be asked to leave.”
For boarding guests, Paws and Claws staff is available to pick up pets or return them to your vehicle in the parking lot, if you have been traveling, feel ill or feel uncertain about the COVID-19 situation. Call ahead with payment and anticipated arrival time and the staff will be ready for you when you arrive.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed. We appreciate your support and cooperation, and we hope everyone remains healthy as we manage the uncertainty of this pandemic.”
