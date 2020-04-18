Gov. Tim Walz has extended Minnesota’s peacetime emergency in Minnesota to May 13.
A peacetime emergency allows Minnesota to continue many of the public health and economic relief measures it has implemented to help Minnesotans weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Minnesota’s actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” said Gov. Walz. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and wellbeing and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly-evolving situation.”
The extended peacetime emergency does not impact the current Stay at Home order that continues until May 4. When asked about the continued restrictions, the Governor acknowledged that people are getting weary of the current situation. But, he said they are working very hard to get things right the “first time” and working to get things done quickly and smartly. He is watching testing and other key metrics ahead of May 4 in order to determine what are the possible next steps when the current Stay at Home order is set to expire.
Gov. Walz also signed an executive order implementing salary cuts for the Governor, his Chief of Staff, and cabinet members. The order comes on the heels of his direction to freeze hiring for executive branch positions, a measure that does not require an executive order.
Executive Order 20-36 implements a 10 percent salary cut for the remainder of the year for the Governor, Chief of Staff and cabinet agency commissioners. This Executive Order is effective immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.