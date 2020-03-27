In a press call with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Gov. Tim Walz provided updates on COVID-19 and reminded Minnesotans of some of the benefits and programs Minnesota is offering amid the pandemic.

Gov. Walz and MNsure announced a 30-day special enrollment period (SEP) for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance as a result of the growth of COVID-19 cases. The SEP opened March 23 and runs through April 21. It will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure.org

With the hardships and stress this pandemic is bringing to individuals and families across the state, Walz highlighted the state’s unemployment insurance program and described how it is quickly serving employees who are unable to work as a result of COVID-19.

Minnesotans filing their annual Minnesota Individual Income Tax return for tax year 2019 now have until July 15 to file and make their payments without any penalties or interest.

The Governor and the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced a Small Business Emergency Loan Program for businesses affected by COVID-19. DEED’s emergency loan program will help Minnesota small business owners who need immediate assistance during COVID-19 closures.

Walz also announced an executive order yesterday, which clarifies that landlords and financial institutions cannot begin eviction proceedings that would remove tenants from stable housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

