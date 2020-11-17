The following information was posted on the WHA School District Facebook page Friday evening, Nov. 13:
As COVID cases are on the rise throughout the country, our state and counties are no different. Both Cass and Hubbard counties have current unofficial numbers of over 100 cases per ten thousand people. Working closely with our regional and county teams it is apparent that it is not getting better any time soon. COVID has not invaded our school, however it continues to disrupt us to the point where something needs to be done. The last few days we have seen staff and students quarantine numbers go over 150 people. With the majority of our quarantines in the 6-12 setting, it makes it very difficult to appropriately staff our classrooms. With the health of our students, staff, and community at the forefront of our decisions, 6-12 will start Distance learning on November 30.
Taking an additional step in an effort to be proactive and quell the projected surge in cases, and with the timing of the rise in cases, it has been decided that beginning after New Years, PK-5 will transition to distance learning with all students projected to return on January 18th for in person learning. We understand people may likely travel to see family over the holidays, this is an effort to build in quarantine time for those traveling.
During this time we will be providing MEALS for any student on distance learning that may want breakfast and lunch. CHILDCARE is available for critical workers as directed by MDE for no cost. At this time there has been no cancellation of ACTIVITIES.
We understand this decision will affect all families differently. We also understand that this is our chance to avoid an outbreak of COVID in our schools and allow us to be open after the New Year. By working together and focusing on the wellbeing of our students, staff, and community we can get through this pandemic. WHA will continue to monitor COVID daily, we will continue to work with our community health care professionals, MDH, MDE, our regional covid team as well as our regional medical professionals. However, it is our school community that we need to rely on to help keep our schools open. Let’s all be safe over the coming holiday season. Keep an eye for more information in the coming days. Together we can get through this.
Schedule for Grades PK-5
NOV 24: Students will be dismissed at 12:55pm - childcare will be open regular hours
NOV 25: No school for students - childcare will be open until 1:00pm
NOV 30-DEC 23: In-person learning
Students will be dismissed at 12:55pm on Dec. 23; no childcare on Dec. 23
DEC 7: No school for students - childcare will be open regular hours
DEC 23 - JAN 1: CHRISTMAS BREAK - NO SCHOOL
JAN 4 - JAN 14: Distance learning for Pk-5
JAN 15: No school for students - childcare will be open regular hours
JAN 18: In-person learning resumes
Schedule for Grades 6-12
NOV 23 - NOV 25: No school for students - staff in-service days
NOV 30 - DEC 23: Distance learning
DEC 24 - JAN 1: CHRISTMAS BREAK
JAN 4 - JAN 14: Distance learning
JAN 15: No school for students - staff in-service day
JAN 18 IN PERSON LEARNING
