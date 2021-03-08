BEMIDJI — Sanford Health is opening COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who is 65 years-old and older whether or not they have previously received a formal invitation.
Anyone who meets the age requirement, has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine and would like to get one may call (877) 701-0779 to schedule an appointment.
Vaccinations will only be administered at the Sanford Bemidji Vaccine Clinic with an appointment.
The appointment and COVID-19 vaccine are at no cost to the recipient. Being a previous patient with Sanford Health is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.
People will be observed on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness and swelling.
Preferences for which brand of vaccine a person receives will not be accepted. If the vaccine requires a second dose, the patient will schedule a second dose appointment for the same type of vaccine upon arrival for their first vaccination.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be received 21 days after the first dose. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be received 28 days after the first dose. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require a second booster dose.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit sanfordhealth.org and the CDC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.