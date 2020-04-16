BEMIDJI — Sanford Health can now test for COVID-19 with results available in 45 minutes. These rapid tests will be used for high priority hospital patients.
Sanford Health in Fargo and Sioux Falls began 90-minute rapid testing earlier this month. Bemidji and Bismarck are the most recent Sanford regions to implement this test. The addition of rapid testing increases Sanford’s testing capacity up to 1,500 tests per week across the organization.
“We are very excited that this new rapid option is available in Bemidji,” said David Wilcox, M.D., vice president medical officer for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “These tests will help us make important clinical decisions and inform patients of results much faster. This will also help address the worries of our patients and the safety of our staff caring for these patients. Bringing rapid results to the most vulnerable patients of this illness is a major step in our battle against this pandemic. We are thankful to have so many great people working around the clock to deliver advances like this during these difficult times.”
If patients are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and respiratory distress, they should call their provider instead of going directly to their clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.