The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $4 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

March 25

Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, crinkle cut carrots, peach halves

March 26

Shepherd’s pie, mashed potatoes, corn, cinnamon apples

March 27

Hearty chili, corn bread, fruited Jell-O, cookie

March 30

Egg bake with sausage, oven baked potatoes, apricots

March 31

Pork riblets, baked potato, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments