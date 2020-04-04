The nutrition center, llocated at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $4 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

April 8

Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, spinach, corn muffin, choice dessert

April 9

beef tips, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, dinner roll, bar

April 10

Biscuits and sausage gravy, peas and pearl onions, cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin

April 13

Tater tot casserole, green beans, peach halves, bread stick, bar

April 14

Ginger citrus chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, pear halves, fruit crisp

April 15

Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, pudding dessert

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

