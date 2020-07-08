Minnesota families have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Gov.Tim Walz, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a commitment by 31 Minnesota financial institutions to provide mortgage-relief options to customers facing financial hardship caused by COVID-19 for homeowners not covered by the CARES Act.
This initiative will provide flexibility to Minnesotans who need help affording their mortgage payments during this unprecedented time.
Under this framework, participating financial institutions have agreed to offer the following relief options:
• 90-day forbearance period for customers facing financial hardship caused by COVID-19 Participating financial institutions will offer mortgage-payment forbearances of up to 90 days to single- or multi-family mortgage customers directly impacted by COVID-19. The framework went into effect yesterday, July 1, 2020, so qualifying customers can begin applying for forbearance immediately.
• Customers accessing forbearance will not be required to make a lump-sum payment at the end of forbearance plan Participating financial institutions will not require single-family customers who qualify for forbearance under this framework to make a lump-sum payment at the end of the forbearance plan. Instead these institutions will work with borrowers on repayment options, which may include:
• Allowing customers to add the reduced or missed payments over the lifetime of their loans; or
• Extending the maturity of the loan to make up for the missed payments.
• No late fees or negative credit reporting for customers in a forbearance plan For single-family customers who are in an active forbearance plan under this framework, the participating financial institutions will:
• Freeze all mortgage-related late fees for missed payments; and
• Not report late or missed payments with credit reporting agencies.
