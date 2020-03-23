The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt everywhere, and SuperOne Foods in Walker, owned by Miner’s Inc., is no different.
A drastic increase in demand has depleted store shelves, and while there are shortages of some items, delivery trucks are regularly bringing products and the employees have been working long hours to keep shelves stocked.
Mark McKenna, the store manager at SuperOne Foods in Walker, said last Thursday they are already seeing a bounce-back, which is good news for customers.
“At the beginning, many orders we put in were getting cancelled or we would only get a third of what was ordered. Warehouses are overwhelmed due to the demand and truck drivers are doing everything they can to try and keep up,” McKenna explained. “Drivers also deserve credit for working long hours and doing whatever they can to get food to the stores. Our own distribution center in West Duluth has also been overwhelmed, but we have not missed a delivery from them. We are still getting deliveries from the 24 different suppliers, however, the timing of the deliveries are somewhat unknown as is the availability of the products until the delivery arrives at the door.”
McKenna said that the most frustrating part is not having the products available that customers want or need. “Our regular daily routine is completely gone, so we had to adapt to when or if the product shows up at the loading dock.”
Because of the drastic increase in demand, some product quantities have depleted rapidly. SuperOne employees offered to stay late, pick up extra shifts, work on days off and do whatever it took to take care of the customers on the front-end and restock the shelves.
Another priority is keeping the store clean. McKenna and his staff have increased their sanitation efforts in the high-traffic and heavily-used areas. They have put together a cleaning sanitation program to protect the customers and employees.
Every half hour, or more often, the cashiers will wipe down their station and the areas that the customer touch with disinfecting wipes. They will also be using hand sanitizer between customers.
“We have employees dedicated to walk the store and sanitize a long list of surfaces that people would come in contact with,” said McKenna, who added they have hired someone strictly for sanitizing surfaces throughout the store.
The store has also temporarily discontinued the use of self-service, ready-to-eat products such as the coffee and donut case.
McKenna said some of the most common shortages are toilet paper, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, rubbing alcohol, potatoes, milk, eggs and bread.
“We are ordering as much as possible. UNFI/SuperValu has put limits on how many cases we can order. If they didn’t, they would not be able to catch up,” McKenna stated. “We have also been trying to take advantage of opportunities where we can order larger quantities of products that we know we’ll need. We have a very talented group of employees that do the ordering and we’re confident that every order is maximized to serve the customers.”
Another area when SuperOne is helping out is by continuing to provide grocery products to local food shelves.
“We did this before and will help out with any other extras they may need,” McKenna noted.
New hours, changes
The company has decided to close the stores at 9 p.m. instead of 10 to allow employees extra time for sanitizing and stocking.
Customers are also asked to reserve the 7 to 8 a.m. hour for elderly and immunocompromised customers.
“We have some limits on a few items to ensure as many customers as possible have the chance to purchase these items. There are many other changes that have been implemented within the store that won’t affect the customers shopping experience,” McKenna noted.
In appreciation for the employee’s hard work and dedication to the customer’s and the company, Miner’s put in place a $2 per hour raise. “It’s actions like that that make us proud to work for this company.”
SuperOne is also hiring both short- and long-term employees to help take some pressure off of the regular staff.
“We have maxed out most of the current employees and some of them have been working six days a week. Since the initial rush is most likely over, they will be back down to five days a week,” he said. “We’ve also had some applicants that have been laid off from their current jobs that we have hired. We are also getting close to the summer season so we’ll be hiring many more for that as well.”
McKenna closed by stating that the pandemic is a most likely a once-in-a-lifetime event. “It is a time when all differences need to be put aside and we need to come together as a community. This community is known for being there for each other when things get tough. SuperOne is very proud to be part of this and we appreciate all of the support and gracious gestures we have witnessed these last couple of weeks. We will continue to do whatever we can to ensure that everybody gets what they need from us. We are all in this together!”
He also wanted to thank the customers for all of their support and patience. “We will continue to keep their needs as an everyday priority.”
