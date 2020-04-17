We are in an all the more exceptional time in health care history, and in personal health care choice making.
Some things aren’t so easy to talk about- like ‘what ifs’ such as “What if I have a medical event that leaves me unable to speak for myself?”
What are my wishes for care? What are medical interventions I’d want/not want- under which circumstances? Do I have someone to speak for me, someone who really understands what my medical outcome goals and preferences would be? Am I confident my Health Care Agent (HCA) would speak-up for me? How can I have the best idea of how to make a medical decision?
A national leader in health care and Catholic health care ethics, responding to the COVID-19 crisis in Washington State- shares that the No. 1 piece that has been helpful in medically managing patients, has come from people having already had their Health Care Directive (HCD) completed, and their HCA informed. (Kevin Murphy, Systems VP for Mission Innovation, Ethics, and Theology,when referencing a conversation with a palliative care Doctor from the Tacoma, WA, area).
Having your personal medical preferences and wishes expressed in a legal document, and understood by your HCA brings a measure of personal peace, that should a medical situation arise, you have laid the groundwork for the care you prefer, as well as peace knowing your HCA is prepared and empowered.
Having this legal document filed with your practitioner and health care system also aids in streamlining process in an emergent situations (all the more important should it be a situation where the healthcare system is overwhelmed by a crisis).
Along with the novelties of how COVID-19 affects people, its unique treatment option choices, and how rapidly one’s health can be affected, Honoring Choices of Minnesota has developed an informational sheet specific to considerations and conversations that you may have with your HCA and loved ones.
If you would like to learn more about completing your HCD — and how you may complete the signing of the document, given the current #StayHomeMN order — you may reach out to a trained facilitator in your area by calling Walker Area Community contact at (218) 547-1897, Park Rapids Community Area (218) 732-3137, Essentia Health (218) 732-2800 or Sanford Health (218) 333-6060.
For more information, visit www.HonoringChoices.org (Educational/Informational Materials COVID-19).
For those interested in the latest POLST (Provider Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment) update, go to https://www.mnmed.org/POLST
If you already have a HCD, remember to update it if you have any change of HEART: Health, Events, Age, Relationships, Thinking.
Article was submitted by for educational purposes only, www.calvarychurchwalker.org
