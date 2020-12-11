As COVID continues to re-shape our lives it is important to keep awareness about men’s health high.
Recent news about Greg Rutherford’s detection of a cyst is a reminder that it is important for men to get regular check-ups. Testicular cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in males and it affects around 2,300 men in the UK each year.
Need2Know Books are currently offering customers a free download during the holiday season of The Essential Guide to Testicular Cancer. If you have concerns and questions the book provides clear and helpful advice with useful instruction and guidance on what to look for and how to do self-examinations.
Earlier in the year Greg Rutherford, the 2012 Olympic gold medal long jump champion, found a lump in his testicle during the first lockdown. Quite shaken and unsure he at first did not tell his wife. After getting checked Greg was told he has cysts — a fluid build up — and now wants other men to “take it seriously”.
He said: “ I’m just here asking everyone to check. Even now, during a pandemic, when I think it’s safe to say we’re fearful of wasting doctors’ and nurses’ time. If you’re a bloke, grab them and make sure nothing’s wrong, and if your partner won’t check their own balls, maybe offer to do it for them.”
Luckily, the cysts discovered were not serious, but Greg’s experience has helped to raise an important discussion of what to do if any abnormalities are found in a testicle.
Testicular cancer is unusual as it mainly affects younger men, aged between 15 and 35 but can occur in older men. According to figures from the NHS the survival rate for testicular cancer is very high with the majority of men surviving 10 years after diagnosis. Studies have found that white men have a higher risk of developing testicular cancer than men from other ethnic backgrounds.
Signs of Symptoms
Many symptoms and signs of testicular cancer are similar to those caused by noncancerous conditions such as a cyst. It is advised to check for the following symptoms if you have concerns.
• A lump or enlargement in either testicle
• A feeling of heaviness in the scrotum
• A dull ache in the abdomen or groin
• A sudden collection of fluid in the scrotum
• Pain or discomfort in a testicle or the scrotum
• Enlargement or tenderness of the breasts
• Back pain
When to see a doctor
See your doctor if you detect any pain, swelling or lumps in your testicles or groin area, especially if these signs and symptoms last longer than two weeks.
To download your free copy of The Essential Guide to Testicular Cancer visit: https://need2knowbooks.co.uk/freebies/
Need2Know Books have a variety of essential guides that cover topics such as health, exercise and diet visit: www.need2knowbooks.co.uk
