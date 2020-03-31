The Lighthouse Evangelical Free Church in Hackensack recognizes the ministry to faithful attenders and the community at large is needed now as much as ever.
The church is committed to loving our neighbors, one of the greatest commandments, by adapting to the rapidly changing realities brought on by the COVID19 pandemic.
Everyone is invited to “attend” Sunday live-streamed service at 9 a.m. via the website (see the “Streaming Services” tab at the top of the website http://www.thelighthousehackensack.com/
In addition, there will be a variety of resources posted on the website to include past services and sermons, designed to feed you with spiritual nourishment.
Offices are closed to regular traffic to minimize the potential exposure to COVID-19, but appointments can still be made to meet with Pastor Andrew Johnson, with the appropriate social spacing, at (218) 675-5882. Use that number to share any immediate needs, prayer requests or communicate any community needs you might know about.
The pastor, elders and church body want to serve the community with prayer and any compassionate service the Lord might direct. For example, the church has people willing to grocery shop and deliver for those who should avoid venturing out.
The Pastor and Elders will soon begin calling members and regular attenders weekly to minister to any spiritual and practical needs they might have. The church body is encouraged to check on neighbors and relay any prayer requests and/or practical needs you believe The Lighthouse could impact.
The Lighthouse Church currently plans to worship via the live-streaming channel until May 10.
