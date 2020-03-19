We at The Pilot-Independent and Co-Pilot Shopper value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 that has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
If you are dropping off a payment, please place it in the box located right outside the front door.
We are still here to serve you. Please contact the following departments:
Circulation: 218-214-7061
Classified: 218-214-7084
Advertising: 218-214-7103
Editorial: 218-214-7107
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.walkermn.com
