We at The Pilot-Independent and Co-Pilot Shopper value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 that has proven dangerous to a segment of the population.  Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.

If you are dropping off a payment, please place it in the box located right outside the front door.

We are still here to serve you.  Please contact the following departments:

Circulation: 218-214-7061

Classified: 218-214-7084

Advertising: 218-214-7103

Editorial: 218-214-7107

Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.walkermn.com

