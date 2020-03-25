The Pilot-Independent wants to hear from you! Please send us stories of how you and your family are coping during this difficult time, and how COVID-19 has changed your life.

Write your testimonials down or send in a video of activities you are doing to help the community in your own way. Maybe you are sewing medical masks, delivering food and other supplies to the elderly — we want to know about it.

Or just send what you and your family is doing to cure your boredom during our self-quarantine here in northern Minnesota.

Family-friendly content only, please.

Send your stories to pilotnews@pilotindependent.com or you can post them directly to our facebook page.

