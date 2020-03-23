Reduced hours at Thrifty White Pharmacy at 603 Minnesota Avenue West in Walker will go in effect March 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sunday. The phone number (218) 547-1016.

The pharmacy hours at 110 Michigan Avenue West will remain the same, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday. The phone number is (218) 547-4734.

Thrifty White can offer free mail delivery of maintenance medications when you enroll them in the RX Med Sync Prescription Refill Service. Simply call the pharmacy to enroll.

These necessary measures are an effort to keep patients, employees and communities safe while Thrifty White continues to offer essential healthcare services. “We are dedicated to keeping our community and team members healthy during this time,” the news release said.

