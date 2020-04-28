Tianna Country Club Board Member Kelly Nelson presents Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson with a check for more than $400 and hundreds of food items that were collected April 19 at Tianna Country Club.
Maintaining correct social distancing and wearing mask and gloves, Tianna Country Club Board Member Kelly Nelson presents Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson with a check for more than $400 and hundreds of food items that were collected April 19 at Tianna Country Club. Tianna held its first Grill and Gear Curbside Event. Members and people from the community were invited to Tianna to pick up a food order and some golfing apparel they ordered online. They were also excited to hear that the Governor was allowing golf courses to open. Collecting donations for the Walker Food Shelf was an extra part of the event. Tianna is now open for business but many changes have to be made to accommodate the requirements set down by the state. To book a tee-time or get answers to your questions, call Tianna at (218) 547-1712, visit the website or check to Tianna Facebook page.

