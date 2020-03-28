In support of guidance on what can be done to help slow the spread of coronavirus, 2020 Census field operations will be suspended until April 1.
The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.
As the country continues to hunker down in response to the spread of COVID-19, bureau director Steven Dillingham says it is making the change “to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.”
While this year’s census relies more heavily on collecting responses by phone, mail or online, it still needs an army of people to go knock on doors and interact with people. And though it’s early, interviews and anecdotal reports suggest that compared to previous years, the Census Bureau is behind on hiring workers due, in part, to fears of exposure to the virus.
