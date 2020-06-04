The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be deploying 50 VA nurses from around the country to support Minnesota nursing homes battling COVID-19.
As directed by and in coordination with FEMA in support of State of Minnesota’s request, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Midwest Health Care network (VISN 23) will provide an initial combination of up to 50 Registered Nurses/Licensed Practical Nurses staff to fill Long-Term Care (LTC) direct patient care staffing gaps and higher level of care created by testing residents and staff.
The 50 VA nurses, from Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Sioux Falls, S.D., Black Hills, S.D. and Nebraska-Western Iowa VA Medical Centers are scheduled to arrive in Minnesota this week and will be assisting with operations at community nursing homes in Minnesota.
This effort is part of VA’s fourth mission of aiding local communities and health care facilities around the country when called upon in times of crisis.
“VISN 23 staff has provided exceptional care to our Veterans since the beginning of the COVID 19 crisis. Now they are coming together to support our fourth mission. It is our privilege to serve our communities in times of crisis,” said Robert McDivitt, Director of the Midwest Health Care Network (VISN 23).
VISN 23 provides health care to Veterans across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
VISN 23 has been actively engaged in supporting our communities during COVID-19. Teams of nurses from Iowa City VA Medical Center and other medical centers in VA’s Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN) 23 have also been aiding the Iowa State veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
States that require assistance from VA should request it through their local Department of Health and Human Services Regional Emergency Coordinator — part of FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center. Counties, cities and other municipalities should route all requests for federal support through their respective states.
For the latest information about protecting yourself visit CDC Coronavirus. To learn more about VA efforts to treat Veterans with COVID-19, visit VA COVID-19 Care.
