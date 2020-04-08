A group of volunteer seamstresses has been helping protect personal care workers at Edgewood May Creek Assisted Living in Walker during the COVID-19 outbreak, by sewing personal protective equipment (PPE), specifically masks and gowns.
About two weeks ago, Kat Jenkins, a personal care assistant at May Creek, mentioned to Diana Pratt (her boyfriend’s mom) that May Creek staff was running low on masks and gowns.
A nurse by background, Pratt knows how crucial this is and contacted May Creek administrator Zach Downs. She asked if he’d be interested in volunteers sewing masks and gowns for staff, an offer Downs quickly accepted.
Pratt, who attends Calvary Church, then reached out to the Calvary Quilters.
“They jumped right on it,” she recalls. In a matter of days Pratt, Carol Gustafson, Linda Claude, Mary England, Linda Sherbrooke and Pat Scanlon had produced 50 masks that were delivered April 2 to May Creek.
The masks are made from a special pattern Pratt found online that includes a pocket for a HEPA filter, differing slightly from masks used by the general public.
The group then turned its attention to protective gowns for May Creek staff; again, using a free pattern found online.
The gowns, however, used four yards of material each, whereas the masks could be made from fabric left over from other projects. Front Porch Quilts of Walker donated a quantity of fabric, but even more was needed. So Pratt quickly called Country Inn and Lakeview Motel in Walker; both donated numerous used but still serviceable sheets.
“Our next project is to wash the sheets, then cut out and sew the gowns. So far, everything has been donated, no charge. The gowns are our priority right now.”
Once word spread about the mask-making effort, more than 50 people contacted the seamstresses, requesting masks. A new modified mask design for the general public is being used. Ruth Brueland has already cut out 50, which will be sewn together once the gowns are finished.
Pratt says the group doesn’t feel right charging for the masks or gowns.
“We’re trying to do this as a community effort, and it’s really heartfelt the way people have rallied around,” Pratt remarked.
Anyone willing to cut out patterns and/ or sew, should contact Diana Pratt by email at dianaepratt@live.com.
Good used sheets for gowns are also welcome. Contact Pratt at the same email to arrange for drop-off place and time.
