Due to the COVID-10 outbreak, the Walker Animal Hospital will be offering carside appointments.

“The safety of our clients and team is of the utmost importance,” Dr. Steve Eckholm announced in a news release. “As an increased safety measure, we will be offering carside service for appointments.”

To arrange an appointment for your pet, call the Walker Animal Hospital at (218) 547-3222.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments