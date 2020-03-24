Due to the COVID-10 outbreak, the Walker Animal Hospital will be offering carside appointments.
“The safety of our clients and team is of the utmost importance,” Dr. Steve Eckholm announced in a news release. “As an increased safety measure, we will be offering carside service for appointments.”
To arrange an appointment for your pet, call the Walker Animal Hospital at (218) 547-3222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.