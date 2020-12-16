The Walker City Council followed through with its plan to lower the tax levy to the lowest its been since 2018.
Back on Sept. 14 the council set the preliminary levy, payable in 2021, at -3.26 percent. On Dec. 7 they approved the final budget at $1,037,729, or $34,967 less than the 2020 final budget.
The other big item discussed at the meeting, which lasted only 15 minutes, was the sale of the Walker Library building and the property it sits on at 207 Fourth Street. Sealed bids with a minimum bid of $25,000 plus all legal fees and pending assessments are due by Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.
Besides advertising the building sale in The Pilot-Independent, the city staff reached out to the local Chamber, which was able to do an email blast.
In other city business, the council:
Reviewed the October and November zoning administrator report.
Reviewed public library board meeting minutes of Nov. 18.
Reviewed the Public Works Committee meeting minutes of Nov. 24.
Reviewed the Walker Area Joint Fire Department minutes of Nov. 12.
Reviewed the Cass County October and November 2020 property tax settlement.
Reviewed the 2020 Federal Election Cycle CARES Act Grant reimbursement for $670 from Cass County.
Approved payment of $1,248.75 to NTO for work done to date on the 2020 Northside Street project.
Approved payment of $64,503.89 to Design Electric Inc. for Walker Airport 2020 Beacon and REIL Replacement project.
Approved payment of $61,521.68 to Hytech Construction for Trailhead rest room construction through Nov. 30. The new rest rooms are nearly done with just some minor completions.
Approved DMV write a check to the city in the amount of $128,263.25 for expenses incurred Jan. 1 through Nov. 18, plus the remainder of expenses through Dec. 31.
Approved paying $4,600 for annual dues to the Walker Clinic.
Approved the on-sale, Sunday liquor, wine, 3.2 on-sale and 3.2 off-sale licenses for several city establishments. They include on-sale and Sunday licenses for Tianna Country Club LLC, Spencer-Ross Post 134, Benson Emporium Inc., Cafe Zona Rosa, Bayside Bar and Grill and Blue Canoe B&B LLC; wine licenses for Jimmy’s Family Restaurant, Wine Down and Village Square; 3.2 on-sale for Jimmy’s Family Restaurant, Village Square and Wine Down; and 3.2 off-sale for Jimmy’s Family Restaurant, SuperOne Foods and Orton’s.
Entered into a contract with Microtech Computer Center for new and secure email accounts and Microsoft Office applications for the mayor, city council and the rest of city staff.
Approved Police Chief Wayne Tennis receiving same increase of heath benefits and uniform allowances as union police officers.
Approved payment of $2,589.08 to Darchuk’s Fabrication for emergency repair of snowplow wing.
Approved payment of $2,280 to T and C Excavating for the emergency repair of a leaking water main valve.
Advised that the Minnesota Rural Water Association Water Week Poster Contest for fourth-grade students have been distributed to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District. Posters will be accepted by Walker Public Works Director Mike Ridlon until Jan. 4.
Advised that city hall will close Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and Walker Bay Spirits at 4 p.m., and city offices and businesses will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Set the next regular council meeting for Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.
After the meeting, the council went into an attorney-client closed session to discuss Chase on the Lake’s tax increment financing default.
