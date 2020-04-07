The Walker Area Food Shelf continues to revise and improve on its ability to distribute food to community members in need.
Procuring food, maintaining a hygienic facility and protecting the health of clients and volunteers is a commitment that is vital to control the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that the entire Walker community remains safe.
Distribution hours were increased in March in order to ensure 203 families had nutritious food to eat. That number was an increase of 78 percent from March 2019. The amount of food received, packaged, and distributed in March totaled 19,805 pounds — almost twice as much as the same time last year.
This substantial distribution increase was made possible through donations from local restaurants, merchants, churches and private community members. SuperOne Foods continues to work closely with the food shelf as the need for food continues.
“Like most businesses right now, the past month has brought about extraordinary challenges,” said Robin Wilson, food shelf executive director. “It has been my daily mission to assess and adjust to the best way of ensuring everyone’s health and safety is protected during this COVID-19 crisis. However, along with those challenges also comes a tremendous amount of gratitude. I am thankful for all of the volunteers who have stepped in to help right now and I am equally thankful for those who have stayed home and stayed safe during this unprecedented time. The food shelf would not be able to adapt and respond to this crisis without this community’s help, understanding and support. We all have an important role to play in ending this pandemic and no role is more important than any other.”
Currently, the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, located in Grand Rapids, is confident that the Walker Food Shelf and other agencies they serve will continue to have access to the food and supplies needed going forward in the months ahead. They are fully stocked and remain an important resource for the Walker community.
Now, more than ever, the collection and distribution of food is vital for those in need. Private food donations of any kind can be brought to the food shelf on each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A convenient doorbell is available at the rear entrance for drop off. As local donations continue to come in, the food shelf is specifically in need of diapers (ages 3-7) and baby wipes. Household items, furniture and clothing cannot be accepted at this time.
Individual financial donations remain an important part of the food shelf and the mission to feed those in need. Those donations can be easily made through:
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US mail at P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash, please)
• In person (no cash) at 8243 Industrial Road NW, each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use doorbell at rear entrance.
Follow www.Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for important information regarding continued efforts to keep the Walker community safe.
