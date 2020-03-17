The Walker Food Shelf and Clothing Depot are taking every step necessary to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect participants, volunteers, employees, community partners and donors.
The WAFS Board of Director and Management are closely monitoring reports and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health. Although there are not any active cases of Covid-19 in the Walker area, we feel it is important to be proactive in response to this public health concern. These steps will be taken immediately:
• The Clothing Depot will be closed until further notice and will not be accepting donations of used clothing or household goods at this time. If you would like to donate new clothing or household goods, call the Walker Food Shelf to make arrangements for dropping off.
• The Walker Food Shelf will operate a curb-side pick up of food at 8243 Industrial Park Drive during the normal weekly hours of noon to 3 p.m. on the first through third Tuesday, and 4 to 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday. Food box distribution will be on a “first come first served” basis and no early distribution will be available.
The food shelf encourages recipients to carpool, and the building will not be open to the public until further notice.
• If the needs of the community change, the food shelf staff is prepared to continue to meet those needs as they arise. For example, additional hours of service if warranted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.