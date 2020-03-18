The Walker Library will close March 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak, as will all libraries in the Kitchigami Regional Library System.

Despite this, Branch Manager Carrie Huston says the Walker Library will be open for curbside service. Library users may request books by calling (218) 547-1019. The books will be delivered curbside, and library books may be returned in the same manner.

All library fines will be forgiven until further notice.

The Walker Library is open Tuesdays, 10-5; Wednesday and Fridays, 10-4; Thursdays, noon-7; and Saturdays, 10-2.

For more information, call the Library.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments