Cycling Without Age in Walker was scheduled to launch May 12, but COVID-19 pandemic has forced the program kick-off to be postponed.
Simon Whitehead, the head of Cass County SHIP who spearheaded the fundraising effort to obtain the Trishaw cycle that will provide free rides to seniors, said that All Cycling Without Age programs are on hold globally.
“This is bitterly disappointing for us as we have not even started our program yet, even though we have a Trishaw and it is sitting at May Creek ready to go,” Whitehead said.
Once the program begins, older adults will be able to get outside and enjoy the northern Minnesota weather and sites around Walker.
Whitehead said he was able to take part in a ZOOM meeting with 88 affiliates from around the world. “We are in the same boat and very frustrated, yet realizing that the age group we are working with is particularly affected and vulnerable so we have to be very careful to protect our super seniors.”
The group brainstormed about what they could do to help, given the unique circumstances surrounding COVID-19. A couple of ideas included getting a list of seniors who were interested and calling them once a week to chat (or ZOOM if they had that capability). Another idea was to take the Trishaw out with a GoPro and do a virtual ride without a passenger. Then sharing the video with the groups that wanted to ride.
There was also a special presentation from Susan Pinker, who wrote the book “The Village Effect.”
“The hypothesis of this book is that daily regular face-to-face, in-person contact is the greatest variable to living a long life,”Whitehead said. “And inversely, loneliness and isolation can significantly contribute to depression, and shorter life spans. This stresses the importance of programs like Cycling Without Age.”
