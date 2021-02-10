The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team attended Saturday’s 60th annual Duluth Denfeld Rotary Speech Tournament.
This tournament, which is another large tournament on the team’s competition schedule, hosted 48 teams with more than 500 speakers. On par with the previous tournaments this season, Denfeld hosted the tournament virtually with speakers competing live from their respective hometowns.
Three Walker Talkers competed in three preliminary rounds of speaking. Natalie Resch-Seely and Ada Muller competed in Discussion and Logan Wales in Drama. Duluth also hosted a final round and honor final round which combined awarded the top 12 speakers in each category.
With five tournaments and four weekends under their belt, the WHA speech season is now in full swing. With each tournament, the virtual competition format becomes more comfortable and fluid. Issues still arise with devices and connectivity, but each tournament provides an opportunity to make adjustments.
Walker continues with a small group of participants, but the numbers will increase as speakers continue to prepare their scripts for performance. In addition to the weekend tournaments, the weekly junior high tournaments have started. Junior high tournaments, which are exclusive to seventh- through ninth-graders, offer a more level playing field for younger, less experienced speakers.
Cass-Lake Bena hosted Monday night the first junior high tournament in our region. Walker entered one speaker and results will be announced next week. This weekend, Walker will compete virtually at Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.