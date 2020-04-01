Walker-Hackensack-Akeley students and staff embarked on a new adventure Monday as they began a month of Distance Learning.
On March 25, Gov. Tim Walz extended statewide school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and authorized the Commissioner of Education to implement a Distance Learning Period beginning March 30, until May 4.
At WHA, distance learning will run from March 30- April 30.
Meal deliveries for students who have signed up will continue daily, Monday through Friday. Friday deliveries will include meals for the weekend.
The school district will continue to provide childcare for essential employees as designated by the governor. Contact the district office with questions at (218) 547-4206.
The school website at www.wha.k12.mn.us also provides distance learning information and a video for elementary and high school grade levels.
It also notes that internet providers are offering internet service during the school closure due to COVID-19 for families with students that do not currently have internet.
Parents should call the internet providers to see if it is possible to get an account set up. They should mention the school closure when they call. Each company has unique requirements in order to qualify. For example, some companies require that you are not a current customer. Some require that you have no past debt to the company, and some require that the exact location is a serviceable address.
Companies to contact in this area include Arvig (888) 992-7844, TDS (888) 233-0001 and Spectrum (844) 488-8395. If you know of additional providers in this are a, feel free to contact them as well.
If a parent is successful in getting the internet set up, they should contact the school to let them know that their child’s distance learning plan has changed.
For the latest information and announcements, visit the district website at www.wha.k12.mn.us or call (218) 547-4206.
