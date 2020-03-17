The following letter has been sent to all WHA families and staff:
Gov. Walz announced this morning (March 15) the closures of all schools to students in Minnesota beginning Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27. WHA Schools WILL be closed on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, to allow our staff to work on the planning that is required for an extended closure.
This closure is to give staff time to plan to provide educational services in the event of a longer school closure. We will also be using the time to deep clean the school and buses.
If you are a member of the emergency services profession (law enforcement, fire department, EMTs, etc.) and/or the medical profession (direct care staff) who has school-age children between the ages of 4 and 12, please contact the district office Monday or Tuesday, March 16 and 17. We will make arrangements to provide supervision for your children during what would be regular school hours.
We will also be making arrangements to provide sack lunches for students on a “grab and go” basis. Please contact Marci in the superintendent’s Office to let us know if you will be utilizing school lunch services. We will need to know how many to prepare.
Please remember the basics for prevention: thorough and frequent hand washing, covering sneezes and coughs, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, practicing social distancing (maintain a 3-6 foot separation between you and others) and staying away from large gatherings of people.
There is a lot of information that is coming at a rapid rate. As more information is made available, we will post on our website (www.wha.k12.mn.us), on Facebook and through our District all-call. As a reminder, we will be closed March 16-27.
