BEMIDJI — Sanford Heath of Northern Minnesota prepares for an increase in patient care and awareness needs related to future COVID-19 cases spreading to the region.
According to the CDC, the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading mainly from person-to-person contact, similar to other coronaviruses, like influenza. The virus is more likely to affect people who experience prolonged, close contact (within about 6 feet), through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or by touching objects that a person with the illness touched.
Those who have social contact for a short duration with a confirmed or probable case in a non-hospital setting, like in a community or workplace setting, have a low risk of being exposed to the virus.
Following the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, CDC, Sanford continues to screen all patients for recent travel to areas with widespread or ongoing community transmission of COVID-19 and for symptoms associated with respiratory illness. Symptoms of the illness occur 2-14 days after exposure. A person infected with the virus may experience:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
• Body aches
• Chills
Patients should contact Sanford Health BEFORE coming in to any healthcare facility if they have:
A. Been in close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19
B. Recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community transmission
C. Developed symptoms of the illness AND have experienced A, B or both A & B.
To contact Sanford Health about COVID-19 concerns, patients can either:
• Call their doctors’ office
• Request a video visit
• Message their provider within My Sanford Chart
After contacting Sanford Health, a healthcare professional will assess over the phone if local testing and further care are needed for the patient. This process will help decrease the potential transmission of the virus and reduce unnecessary visits for patients.
“Though we do not know the definitive extent that this virus may reach our community, we all can practice preventative measures including good hand and respiratory hygiene, which also help prevent the spread of influenza and the common cold,” said Dr. David Wilcox, vice president medical officer and family medicine practitioner.
Following the advice of the CDC, Sanford encourages community members to keep themselves and others healthy by:
• Staying home if they are sick with a fever in the last 24 hours
• Limiting close contact with others if they are sick
• Washing hands or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Covering a cough or sneeze with their sleeve
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
• Avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
Facemasks are not necessary for healthy members of the general public. The CDC does not recommend individuals who are well wear a facemask. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms as well as family members and health care workers who are caring for these patients.
“Though the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak is still low in our region, at this time, it is important that we are ready if this outbreak reaches us,” said Susan Jarvis, President and CEO of Sanford Bemidji. “Sanford Health continues to work closely with regional and federal health officials to adjust our response plans as the situation progresses.”
Sanford supply chain teams are working to ensure sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment, and other equipment remain available should an increase of patients occur due to respiratory illness.
In addition to Sanford Bemidji’s current emergency preparedness and infection prevention practices, providers and staff continue to receive the latest information on lab testing and clinical practice guidelines from the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health.
“We are familiar with the isolation precautions of patients due to respiratory illness,” said Dr. Wilcox. “We regularly practice these necessary infection prevention procedures.”
If a patient were to indicate symptoms of COVID-19 at a regional location, staff would follow respiratory illness protocol by relocating the patient to a private exam room and safely collecting necessary samples to be sent to the Minnesota Department of Health for testing. The community would be notified following a positive test for the virus.
“We continue to monitor this situation closely and will keep the community informed of any necessary or significant local updates,” said Jarvis.
To ask additional questions regarding COVID-19, please call the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline, (651) 201-3920, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For ongoing updates and resources regarding travel, preparations and prevention, also consult the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.