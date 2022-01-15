College students majoring in the Natural Resource areas of wildlife sciences, natural resource management, or closely related fields of environmental sciences, ecology, forestry, fisheries or conservation biology are encouraged to apply for a $1,000 scholarship.
The Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society (MPCS) is offering the scholarship available to college students who have completed at least three semesters in the Natural Resources areas.
This scholarship will be awarded directly to the student upon completion of at least their third semester to help allay the costs of college studies.
Civilization’s advancing pressure on our natural resources threatens our plants, wildlife and air and water systems. This calls for well-trained managers and scientists who can protect and enhance our great outdoors that we all depend on for healthy lives. This scholarship is aimed at helping develop natural resource managers and scientists.
The Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society (MPCS) is a non-profit conservation organization with a primary goal of increasing public awareness of prairie chickens and their grassland habitat. The society works in close cooperation with state and federal agencies, land owners and other conservation groups. MPCS aims to build prairie habitat through acquisitions, controlled burns and native plantings. Prime ecosystems can be enjoyed by hundreds of birds, mammals and people. The prairie chicken serves as a barometer of healthy prairie lands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.