Graduating high school students who plan to attend post-secondary education can apply for a $1,000 scholarship to help cover costs for tuition, books, school supplies, or other educationally related materials while seeking a certificate or degree in a manufacturing related field.

Application deadline is March 31. To learn more visit https://www.bridgesconnection.org/manufscholar/ or apply directly online at 2023 LAMA Manufacturing Scholarships or scan this code with your smartphone:

