Third year: Megan Benjamin, Willow Damar, Justine Day, Grant DeVries, Thomas Hansen, Trevor Johnson, Molly Massar, Hannah Morris, Rachel Pitt, Brianna Raddatz, Baylor Short and Brittany Wolter

Second year: Alicia Becker, Connor Craven, Emma Deegan, Steven Hausken, Heidi Johnson, Rebecca Lloyd, Elizabeth Naugle, Taylor Nordin, Trevor Radke, Elise Rice, Tanner Rivard, Kate Rogers, Mason Schneider, Jack Slagle, Gretchen Strand, Katie Swanson, Aleah Tabbert and Payton Week

First year: Kendall Allen, Kai Ashmore, Claire Biessener, Morgan Biessener, Brooke Borwege, Gabrielle Cairns, Rylee Carlson, Madison Carpenter, Mitchell Freimark, Paige Hildebrandt, Arianna Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Mallory Knox, Joshua Kuhlman, Kylee Medina, Bailey Nornberg, Kali Oelschlager, Andrew Palmer, Shelby Ramirez, Erika Rand, Kartie Sagen, Allyson Sea, Marissa Shearen, Jacob Smith, Abigale Strandlie, Ben Strandlie, Carson Strosahl, Brooke Vinkemeier, Riley Welk, Madison Wynn and Martina Zamatajeva

