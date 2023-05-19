2022-23 Academic honorees staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 19, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The WHA Academic Honorees from the 39th annual Walker and Akeley Lions Club were incorrect as printed in the May 17 Pilot-Independent.Below is the entire list of award winners. The Pilot-Independent regrets the error.Third YearEmily Bailey, Katelyn Delost, Gwendolyn DeVries, Ella Dykema, Alexa Johannsen, Sophia Landreville, George Morris, Ada Muller, Karalyn Oberfell, Lily Pedersen, Desirae Phillips, Mackenzie Raddatz, Natalie Resch-Seely, Julia Schock, Jessica Sharpnack, Mary Jo Smith, Reagan Tabaka and Logan Watts.Second YearAlex Becker, Rogue Bialke, Tristan Damar, Paisly Dennis, Keegan Jacobs, Blake Kendrick, Kiana Landt, Brady Murdoff, Paige Nornberg, Dane Patten, Eli Pfeiffer, Leyton Pinski, Gretchen Turney, Trista Wood and Bennett Wyatt.First YearKaylee Andrews, DeLanie Barrick, Nevaeh Brinston, Parker Brock, Cooper Brovold, Cage Bullock, Leo Burns, Logan Christenson, Caleb Crow, Michael Dascalos, Andrew Deegan, Haley DeRoo, Miley Fagerman, Nicholas Freimark, Quinlan Frizzell, Jasmyn German, Landin Gillman, Alex Grundeen, Jack Hildenbrandt, Corbin Johnson, Madison Kendrick, Allison Kimball, Adyson Kurtz, Marissa Lillquist, Leonie Luber, Mickenzi Martin, Corah Meschke, Aubrey Morrison, Avery Morrison, Connor Murdoff, Britta Rand, Luna Scanlon, Christopher Schwich, Katryn Smith, Quintin Stebe, Caden Storm, Carson Swanson, Madison Tabaka, Joseph Tande, Daniela Valades, Ava Welk, Sierra Wessels, Skylar Westphal, Payden Yeats and Briley Young, Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wha Academic Honorees Walker Lions Club Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Education Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cass County Sheriff's Report Raylene Kimball Dominick 'Nick' Miska Eddie Lundgren Selah's strength Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.