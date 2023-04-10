DULUTH — The second Northland Hackathon, an event to provide high school students with hands-on exposure to computer science that includes creating apps, will take place online Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s no charge to participate, but preregistration is required at NorthlandHackathon.com
During last year’s inaugural Northland Hackathon, students from 20 Minnesota high schools “hacked” — meaning they experimented and shared creativity with tech professionals to create something new. More than 100 students are already registered for this year’s Northland Hackathon.
“Northland Hackathon is for high school students who want to learn more about the opportunities and employment possibilities in tech,” said event organizer and Cloquet native Luke Heine, a 2013 graduate of Cloquet High School. “You can be interested in how to code, wanting to design websites or apps, or just looking to learn more about what working at Snap, Meta, TikTok, Microsoft and other places looks like.”
Heine said one of the reasons Northland Hackathon was created is because Minnesota ranks last in the U.S. for computer/technology classes at the high school level, citing a 2022 report by the Code.org Advocacy Coalition (https://advocacy.code.org/stateofcs).
“By promoting student involvement in technology during high school, we can help students acquire new skills, build a community of people who share their interests and explore potential career paths in this important field,” he added.
Prior to the event, students will be given a problem to solve or a theme to focus on for their Hackathon project. Students can be assigned to a team or participate as individuals, working alongside industry professionals who’ll provide advice and guidance, then at the end of the day students will present to others what they’ve created.
Additionally, the 2023 Northland Hackathon will connect students with opportunities for summer jobs and internships with leading Minnesota technology companies.
“Careers in technology are particularly well-suited to remote work, allowing the next generation of tech leaders to work from wherever they choose, without the need to transplant their lives to one of the coasts,” said Heine. “The Northland Hackathon is designed to be fun. People don’t need to know how to code or come with similar knowledge. All they need is curiosity!”
Leaders of the 74-year-old Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to northern Minnesota students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in studies related to mathematics, science, research and medical fields, are big supporters of Northland Hackathon.
“Luke Heine was an Alworth Scholarship recipient a few years ago and he’s has turned the computer science world upside down with his creativity and drive,” said Patty Salo Downs, Executive Director of the Alworth Memorial Fund (www.AlworthScholarship.org). “It’s great that Luke and others are giving back in the form of educating students about the benefits and opportunities related to computer science.”
The Alworth Memorial Fund is available to students in 60 high schools, plus those who are home schooled, who live in these 10 northern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Lake, Itasca, Koochiching and St. Louis. Since its establishment in 1949, the Fund has distributed $52 million among 5,200 motivated young people.
