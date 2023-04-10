DULUTH — The second Northland Hackathon, an event to provide high school students with hands-on exposure to computer science that includes creating apps, will take place online Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s no charge to participate, but preregistration is required at NorthlandHackathon.com

During last year’s inaugural Northland Hackathon, students from 20 Minnesota high schools “hacked” — meaning they experimented and shared creativity with tech professionals to create something new. More than 100 students are already registered for this year’s Northland Hackathon.

